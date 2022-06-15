Presidential Election: Opposition Leaders Adopt Resolution To Field A Common Candidate

After 17 Opposition parties on the call of Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee came under the same roof to discuss the upcoming presidential elections, a press briefing was held on Wednesday. In the briefing, it was announced that the Opposition leaders have adopted a resolution to field a common candidate. They are looking for a candidate who can stop the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre from doing any 'damage' to the social fabric of India, and 'truly serve as the custodian' of the Indian Constitution.

"We will consult with others. This is a good beginning. We sat together after several months, and we will do it again," said Banerjee, as she shared the stage with chiefs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar; the People Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti; Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav. Also, there was Congress senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Parties request Pawar to be Oppn candidate

Leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, DMK, RJD and the Left parties attended the meeting. Also, present in the meeting called by the Trinamool Congress supremo were leaders of Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), National Conference, PDP, JD(S), RSP, IUML, RLD and the JMM, while the AAP, SAD, AIMIM, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Odisha's ruling BJD skipped it.

It has come to light that leaders of all parties requested Sharad Pawar to contest the President's election and be the joint candidate, but he declined the offer. Though attempts will be made to convince him, the names of Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi have also been suggested as possible opposition candidates, as per reports about the meeting, which began at 3 pm ended a little after 5 PM.

Banerjee last week invited leaders of 19 political parties, including seven chief ministers, for the meeting in the national capital to produce a "confluence of opposition voices" for the July 18 election.

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is about to end on July 24, the Election Commission of India has announced the date for the Presidential elections. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the last day for filing a nomination is June 29; scrutiny of the nominations will take place on June 30.

The elections, if required, for the new President, will take place on July 18. The counting of votes, if required, will take place on July 21.