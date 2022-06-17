Presidential Election: Sanjay Raut Says Oppn 'want A Candidate Who Can Work Independently'

Following the meeting of the opposition parties to select a candidate for the upcoming Presidential election, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has now said that the parties were looking for a "candidate who can work independently". Reiterating that the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is out of the Presidential run, Raut said that the polls would have gained ‘weightage’ if he was contesting. Shiv Sena leader further noted that TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee were in talks with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the polls.

Speaking only a day after the opposition meeting over the Presidential polls, Raut said, “We want the Presidential candidate who can work independently.” Further emphasising the point, he said that the country lacked presidents who worked freely. “We have not seen presidents who work in a free and fair manner since last few years,” he told ANI.

“Sharad Pawar has clearly rejected to contest presidential elections. This election could have gotten more weightage if Pawar Sahab would have contested this election. Mamata Ji is in contact with Uddhav Thackeray regarding presidential elections,” the Shiv Sena MP further added while mentioning the NCP chief’s decision to pull out of the polls.

Opposition leaders convene meeting to decide on candidate for Presidential election

Several opposition party leaders congregated on June 15 in the national capital at the Constitution Club to discuss a probable candidate for the upcoming Presidential election on July 18. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's name was unanimously suggested by the participants at the meeting. However, he declined the offer.

The Congress participated in the meeting along with 16 other political parties including TMC, NCP, CPI, CPI(M), CPIML, RSP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, National Conference, PDP, JD(S), DMK, RLD, IUML and JMM. Notably, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and TRS's K Chandrasekhar Rao didn't attend or send their representative to the meeting.

Presidential election

The Election Commission announced that the election for the top constitutional post will be held on July 18 and the counting will take place on July 21. The final date for filing the nominations will be on June 29 and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 30. A total of 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to decide on the successor to incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind. BJP with its present strength in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state assemblies is in a comfortable position to elect its candidate. The tenure of incumbent President Ramnath Kovind ends on July 24.

