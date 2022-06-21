Presidential Election: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee To Attend Opposition Meeting Called By NCP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who orchestrated the earlier meeting of 17 opposition parties for the Presidential election, is unlikely to attend the follow-up meeting that is scheduled on June 21. Notably, the second gathering of the opposition parties to discuss the strategy and the candidate for the upcoming polls for the next President of India, will be conveyed by the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

As per the reports, the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to skip the meeting conveyed by Sharad Pawar due to prior engagements. However, TMC's general secretary and CM Mamata's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee will represent the party at the meeting in New Delhi on June 21. "The CM (Mamata Banerjee) has asked Abhishek Banerjee to be present at the meeting. He was also there with Mamata Banerjee at the last opposition meeting on June 15,” the TMC functionary said, PTI reported.

Notably, NCP has called the meeting of opposition parties at the Parliament to discuss the strategy for the presidential election. "In connection with the forthcoming Presidential election, a meeting of Opposition parties has been arranged at 1430 hrs. on June 21, 2022, committee Room-1, Parliament House Annexe Extension, New Delhi. The meeting will be followed by a press conference," the NCP said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, Mamata Banerjee chaired a meeting of 17 political parties in Delhi to formulate a strategy for the upcoming presidential poll, wherein it was decided that a common candidate, who will “uphold the democratic ethos of the country”, will be chosen as the opposition nominee. Political parties including Samajwadi Party, NCP, DMK, RJD and Left parties attended the meeting whereas AAP, TRS, SAD and AIMIM skipped it. However, for the second meeting, Pawar invited AIMIM to discuss the polls.

Pawar invites Owaisi to discuss presidential election

With the second meeting of the Opposition over Presidential elections scheduled for June 21, AIMIM also received an invitation on Monday. NCP chief Pawar, who is convening the meeting, invited Asaduddin Owaisi to discuss the polls. However, Owaisi would not be going and has deputed Imtiaz Jaleel to go instead.

“NCP chief Sharad Pawar invited Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi for a meeting to discuss the upcoming presidential elections. Owaisi thanked Pawar for the kind invitation and has deputed Aurangabad MP Mr Imtiaz Jaleel to represent AIMIM in the meeting,” AIMIM said in a statement, reported PTI.

Notably, BJP's parliamentary board is also scheduled to hold a meeting on June 21 to discuss the Presidential election. PM Modi will be attending the meeting via videoconferencing. The saffron party is likely to pick its presidential candidate in this meeting, sources informed ANI.