Presidential Elections 2022: How Is The President Of India Elected? Check Dates & Schedule

The polls to elect the next President of India will take place on July 18, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced in a press conference on Thursday. The votes will be counted on July 21 while the oath-taking ceremony will be held on July 25. The term in office of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24.

How is the President of India elected?

According to Article 54, the President is elected by an electoral college consisting of elected Members of Parliament (MP) of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The electoral college for the election of the President comprises the 4033 MLAs and 776 MPs. The value of votes of MPs is 5,43,200 and that of states is 5,43,231, taking the total to 10,86,431. The value of a vote for MP is 700. "Those in preventive detention can vote and those in jail will have to apply for parole and if they get parole, they can vote," said CEC.

It should be noted that nominated members of either Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not entitled to participate in the election. Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not electors for the presidential election.

'Particular pens and ballot paper to be used for polling'

The voting will be by secret ballot. The marking of votes has to be done through particular pens provided by a designated official along with ballot paper. After marking the vote, electors must fold the ballot paper and insert it in the ballot box.

Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha is the returning officer for the presidential elections. The polling will take place in the Parliament House and the premises of State Legislative Assemblies, including Delhi and Puducherry. If a voter wants to cast vote at any other centre, then approval should be taken at least 10 days before polling.

Presidential elections

Nomination can be filed either by the candidate himself or by any of his proposers or seconders between 11 am to 3 pm from June 15 to June 29. Nomination papers have to be delivered in the national capital and need at least 50 members of the electoral college as proposers and another 50 as seconders.

The scrutiny of the nomination will be held on June 30. The last date of withdrawal of the candidate is July 3. The polls will be conducted on July 18 and the results will be announced on July 21.

All COVID-related protocols will be enforced in all the steps of the electoral process, said Kumar. Besides, the commission has also directed to ensure the use of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials and eliminate the use of prohibited plastic/materials, as a part of its endeavour to make elections eco-friendly.

The votes will be counted in New Delhi under the supervision of the Returning Officer. On completion of counting, the Return of Election will be issued by the Returning Officer.