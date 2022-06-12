Presidential Elections 2022: JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh To Interact With NDA & UPA Leaders

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has authorised party president JP Nadda and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to consult with other political parties on presidential polls. JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh will interact with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition United Progressive Alliance (UPA) constituents, besides other parties, on the presidential elections, the BJP has announced, as per PTI.

The development comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states seeking a joint meeting at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. In her invite to eight Chief Ministers, and 14 Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sharad Pawar, and Akhilesh Yadav, amongst others, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo asserted that there was a need to come together with an initiative of "strong and effective opposition against the divisive forces."

"With the Presidential election around the corner, Hon'ble CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, with an initiative of strong & effective opposition against the divisive forces, has reached out to the opposition CMs and leaders to participate in a joint meeting at the Constitution Club (New Delhi) on June 15 (Wednesday) from 3 PM," the official invite by the TMC chief read.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will skip the meeting of Opposition leaders, however, a senior leader of the Shiv Sena will take part in the meeting, party spokesperson Sanjay Raut has informed.

Presidential Elections 2022

The Presidential polls for electing the next President of India will be held on July 18, 2022. During the polls, 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to decide on the successor to incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind, whose term ends on July 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has informed that the notification for the election will be issued on June 15 and the last date for nomination will be June 29. The voting will be carried out on July 18 and the counting of the votes will be held on July 21. BJP with its present strength in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha, as well as in many state assemblies, is believed to be in a comfortable position.

Image: RajnathSingh.in