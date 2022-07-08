Presidential Elections: BJP Directs MPs To Reach Delhi Two Days Ahead Of Poll Date

As the stage is set for the Presidential elections in India, slated to be held 10 days from now on July 18, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has directed all its Parliamentarians to reach two days before July 18 to ensure full attendance of all the lawmakers for the polls.

Two days prior to the elections, the saffron party will organise a training session on how to cast vote for the Presidential elections. on July 16, BJP chief JP Nadda is also expected to hold a dinner meeting with all MPs. It is pertinent to mention that the BJP-led NDA has fielded Droupadi Murmu as its candidate for the impending polls. It is all likely that Murmu will get elected President of India, with the support of the YSR Congress, BJD, and other political factions. On the other hand, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha is the joint opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential poll.

On Wednesday, NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu visited the Northeastern states of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, and met lawmakers to seek support for the July 18 election.

The Election Commission also reviewed preparations for the July 18 presidential poll, with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reiterating that the returning officer and assistant returning officers should adhere to the highest level of compliance for all processes and instructions for a free and fair election.

Presidential election

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the electoral college consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot.

However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers was June 29, counting of votes shall take place on July 21. The candidates are required to submit over Rs 15,000 as a deposit and then submit a signed list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders.

For the post of the 15th President of the country, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha filed their nomination on June 24 and June 27 respectively in the presence of top dignitaries.