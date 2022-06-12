Presidential Elections: Lalu Prasad Yadav Plans To Contest; Not RJD Chief But His Namesake

At a time rumour mills are abuzz over National Democratic Alliance (NDA) naming Nitish Kumar for India's President, Lalu Prasad Yadav's plan to give him a tough contest in the Presidential elections, has also come to light. However, this Lalu Prasad Yadav is not the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch, but his namesake, belonging to his "karmabhoomi” (land of work), Saran district. Yadav claims to have already booked a flight ticket to Delhi where he proposes to file his nomination papers on June 15.

He had filed his nomination papers in 2017 as well when the contest was between the then Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, who went on to win, and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who was also a native of the soil. “My papers got rejected last time since these were not endorsed by an adequate number of proposers. This time, I am better prepared”, Yadav told PTI over phone.

45 years in age, Yadav is just a few years older than the RJD leader's sons Tejashwi (32) and Tej Pratap (34), and takes care of his large family, comprising 7 children by practising agriculture for a living. He also claims to be involved in social work.

Has been blamed for Rabri Devi's defeat in 2014

Recalling the 2014 General Elections, Yadav with pride claimed to have been blamed by the RJD supremo for the defeat of his wife, Rabri Devi. A former chief minister herself, Rabri Devi had contested from Saran which was previously represented by her husband who got disqualified in 2013 following his conviction in the fodder scam. She lost to the BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who rode the Narendra Modi wave, by a margin of around 50,000 votes. Yadav polled less than 10,000 votes and forfeited his deposit.

Undeterred, Yadav again jumped into the fray in 2019 and polled about six thousand votes." I keep trying my luck, from Panchayats to Presidentship. If nothing else, I may come to hold the record for contesting the maximum number of elections,” he said with a deadpan expression.

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is about to complete on July 24, the Election Commission of India has announced the date for the Presidential Elections. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the last day for filing a nomination is June 29; scrutiny of nomination will take place on June 30. The elections, if required, for the new President will take place on July 18. The counting of votes, if required, will take place on July 21.

(With PTI inputs)