Presidential Elections: Akali Dal Extends Support To NDA Candidate Droupadi Murmu

In a major development, Shiromani Akali Dal has extended support to NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Earlier, BJP president JP Nadda, in his attempts to seek support from non-NDA parties, had reached out to their former ally and the second oldest party of India, SAD. Following discussions with Nadda, the SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal took the decision after consulting with other party leaders in Chandigarh. And on Friday, it was confirmed that they will favour the NDA candidate over the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha.

It is important to mention that both parties parted ways after three controversial farm laws were introduced by the BJP government. Notably, SAD leader and Badal's wife Harsimrat Kaur resigned from her post as Minister of Food Processing Industries as a sign of protest against the farm bills, which were eventually withdrawn following months of protests.

Droupadi Murmu gets support from NPP

The National People's Party (NPP) in Arunachal Pradesh has endorsed Droupadi Murmu. The 60-member state assembly is made up of four MLAs for the NPP. All of the NPP legislators in Arunachal Pradesh have pledged their support to the former governor of Jharkhand in the upcoming presidential elections, according to NPP state general secretary Pakgna Bage. The leader noted that NPP president Conrad Sangma was one of the individuals who proposed Murmu's candidacy.

Race to Raisina Hills

Former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu is the candidate for the NDA, whereas Yashwant Sinha, who served as Finance Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration, is the candidate for the opposition in the Raisina Hill elections. Murmu will be the first President ever to be born in the post-Independence era if elected. It is also important to mention that she will be India's second female president and the first woman from a tribal community to hold the office of President.

Earlier, in front of prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda, and chief executives of numerous states, Droupadi Murmu submitted her nomination for the Presidential elections. She has reached out to prominent opposition leaders like Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Yashwant Sinha has asked PM Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for their support in the polls and filed his candidacy on June 27. Murmu has already been provided with a Z+ security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. "The Centre has accorded a Z+ security cover of CRPF commandos to the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu," officials said on June 22, PTI reported. On the other hand, Yashwant Sinha has also been provided with Z category security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The counting of votes for the Presidential election is scheduled for July 21, three days after the election on July 18.