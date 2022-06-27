Presidential Elections: Yashwant Sinha Thanks Oppn For Choosing Him; 'It Is A Big Battle'

Ahead of the Presidential elections which will be held on July 18, Yashwant Sinha, the opposition Presidential candidate, has called the polls for the presidential seat a big battle. Sinha, who was chosen as the Presidential candidate after a long selection process, thanked the parties for eventually choosing him.

He said, "I'm thankful to all the parties who came together and chose me as their candidate. It's being said that I am fourth choice but I want to say even if I was at the tenth number, I would have accepted because it is a big battle."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was of the opinion that this fight was between two ideologies. He said, "All opposition parties unitedly supported Yashwant Sinha. Of course, we support the individual but the real fight is between two ideologies. RSS's ideology of anger and hatred is on one side, while the ideology of compassion of the other parties (Opposition) is on the other side."

Support pouring in for Yashwant Sinha

With the Presidential elections coming up on July 18, the Opposition parties have formed a 11-member committee for the nationwide campaign of their Presidential polls candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Ten representatives of political parties including Jairam Ramesh of Congress, Sitaram Yechury of the CPI(M), Praful Patel of NCP and a member of the Civil Society will be a part of the committee.

Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Over 17 parties are backing us. In order to save Indian democracy, and to defend our Constitution, we must all be united in our fight against BJP. We are all rooting for Yashwant Sinha."

In addition, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao on Monday, June 27, announced that CM K Chandrashekar Rao will support the joint Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha in the upcoming Presidential polls. Though CM KCR didn't physically partake in the joint Opposition parties' meeting, chaired by Mamata Banerjee to field a common candidate for the impending polls, the ruling TRS has now decided to support Sinha's candidature.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also came out in support and stated that the opposition will make every effort to ensure Yashwant Sinha's victory.

Yashwant Sinha files nomination

For the post of 15th President of the country, Sinha filed his nomination on Monday, June 27, in the Parliament.

Sinha filed his nomination in the presence of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Trinamool Congress' General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) veteran Sitaram Yechury, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition leaders.

