The joint opposition's candidate for the upcoming Presidential polls, Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination for the position of the 15th President of the country on Monday, June 27, in the Parliament building. Sinha filed his nomination in the presence of Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Trinamool Congress' General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) veteran Sitaram Yechury, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition leaders.

In his long and distinguished career in public life, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha has served in various capacities as an able administrator, accomplished parliamentarian, and later as the Union Minister of Finance and External Affairs.

NDA's Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu Files Nomination

On June 24, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination for the post of the 15th president of the country in the Parliament building. She filed her nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda and other Union Cabinet ministers & Chief Ministers of BJP & NDA-ruled states. Murmu will be the first tribal woman to hold the President position if she wins the elections.

Presidential election 2022

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, counting votes shall take place on July 21.

For the candidates running for the presidential position, each one is required to file their nominations. Firstly, the candidates are also required to submit over Rs 15,000 as a deposit and then submit a signed list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders.

