Presidential Poll: 'Hardcore Samajwadis Won't Vote For Yashwant Sinha,' Says Shivpal Yadav

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav on Monday reiterated that those who are hardcore Samajwadi leaders will not vote for opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, whom he recalled had called SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav an ISI agent.

"I have said it earlier too, that they called neta ji as ISI agent. Neta ji was the defence minister. At that time neta ji said if the war happened, it will happen on enemy land. He (Yashwant Sinha) called neta ji ISI agent. Those who follow the path of neta ji will not tolerate this...Those who are hardcore Samajwadi will not vote for Yashwant Sinha," Shivpal said.

He also stated that Sinha had never called him in any of the meetings. Taking a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, PSPL president said, "see were is the party now and we where we took the party during neta ji's time. I had appealed to all those who follow the neta ji path and legacy will not tolerate Neta ji insult."

Shivpal Yadav asks Akhilesh Yadav to reconsider support for Yashwant Sinha

On July 9, Shivpal Yadav said that he has taken the "decision" to vote for National Democratic Alliance’s candidate Droupadi Murmu. In a letter to Akhilesh Yadav, he had asked him to reconsider his decision of supporting Yashwant Sinha, stating that Sinha had called Mulayam an ISI agent.

"It is unfortunate that the Samajwadi Party could not find a presidential candidate, who hailed from a socialist legacy. It makes me feel sad that Samajwadis who lose their temper at the insult of Netaji, are today supporting the person who had insulted him...In this situation, my advice is that in the light of the above points, you please reconsider your decision," Shivpal had said.

Voting for the presidential polls in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is fielded against joint Opposition choice Yashwant Sinha commenced at 10 am and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to cast his vote followed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda.

The voting process would conclude at 5 pm. Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs are entitled to vote. The votes will be counted on Thursday, July 21.