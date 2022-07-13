Presidential Polls: Air Ticket Booked For Ballot Boxes; ECI Begins Distribution To States

To conduct Presidential Election 2022, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday started the distribution and dispatch of the designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens and other sealed election materials to the State Legislative Assembly Secretariats including in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and Union Territory of Puducherry.

Since it is no ordinary box as it holds the fate of the highest office of the largest democracy in the world, the boxes are being shifted with utmost care and security. Air tickets have been booked in the name of "Mr Ballot Box" to meet the timelines for presidential elections, according to ANI. Notably, ECI has started sending ballot boxes, ballot papers and other materials to states from Tuesday and by 14 July it would be sent to all 30 States/UTs and Parliament.

It is important to note that during transportation, the ballot boxes will fly on a separate air ticket in the first row of the aircraft next to the officer who is in charge of supervising the transit of the election materials.

Executive class ticket booked for ballot boxes

On Tuesday in Delhi, ballot boxes were handed over to Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) including one senior officer from the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, ANI reported.

Rajiv Kumar, the chief election commissioner, stressed to the AROs that the ECI teams' meticulous commitment to the rules has been their defining characteristic in delivering flawless elections time and time again. He continued by saying that the ECI's reliability in holding elections is due to a set of clear guidelines and standard operating procedures that must be adhered to meticulously in order to complete every electoral process.

Speaking to ANI, Karnataka Joint CEO Raghavendra said, "For Presidential election & safe custody of ballot box an exclusive air ticket in executive class booked to ensure its safety. It's a unique step. From the airport, materials will be taken with a proper escort to be stored in strong rooms." Adding further he said, "We will be vigilant and ensure strict adherence to protocols and guidelines for transportation and storage of election materials including ballot boxes and ballot papers."

It is pertinent to mention that once the poll is over for the Presidential election is over July 18, the polled and sealed ballot boxes will have to be transported back to Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Presidential election 2022

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the electoral college consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot.

For the post of the 15th President of the country, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha filed their nomination on June 24 and June 27 respectively in the presence of top dignitaries. Notably, the counting of the votes shall take place on July 21.