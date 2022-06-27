Presidential Polls: Oppn Forms 11-member Team For Nationwide Campaign Of Yashwant Sinha

With the Presidential polls just around the corner, the Opposition parties have formed a 11-member Campaign Committee for the nationwide campaign of their Presidential polls candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Ten representatives of political parties including Jairam Ramesh of Congress, Sitaram Yechury of the CPI(M), Praful Patel of NCP and a member of the Civil Society will be a part of the committee.

Yashwant Sinha in his long and distinguished career in public life, has served in various capacities as an able administrator, accomplished parliamentarian, and later as the Union Minister of Finance and External Affairs. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has stated that the opposition will make every effort to ensure Yashwant Sinha's victory, who is their common candidate.

If elected, Sinha promised to raise his voice for the farmers and the unemployed youth of the country.

Yashwant Sinha files nomination on June 27

The joint Opposition's candidate for the upcoming Presidential polls, Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination to run for the post of 15th President of the country on Monday, June 27, in the Parliament.

Sinha filed his nomination in the presence of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Trinamool Congress' General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) veteran Sitaram Yechury, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition leaders.

Presidential elections 2022

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies, through a secret ballot.

However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, counting votes shall take place on July 21.

For the candidates running for the presidential position, each one is required to file their nominations. Firstly, the candidates are also required to submit over Rs 15,000 as a deposit and then submit a signed list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders.

(With inputs from ANI)