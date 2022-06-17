President's Election: Sharad Pawar To Chair Opposition meet On June 21; 17 Parties To Join

At a time when the leaders of the Opposition parties have been urging Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to become the joint candidate for the upcoming Presidential polls, in the latest development, the Opposition parties' meeting for discussions on the Presidential election will be held at the Parliament Annexe on June 21, Tuesday, reported ANI citing sources.

The meeting which will be chaired by NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be attended by leaders from 17 political parties who are collectively going for the presidential polls and have agreed on fielding a common candidate for the same.

The development came two days after leaders of the Opposition parties met to discuss the forthcoming elections in Delhi and further placed their request to Sharad Pawar for becoming the joint candidate, however, the senior NCP leader declined the offer citing health issues.

The meeting which also adopted a resolution to field a common candidate in the election slated for July 18 was called by Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It was attended by leaders from 17 opposition parties including TMC, Congress, NCP, CPI, CPI(M), CPIML, RSP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, National Conference, PDP, JD(S), DMK, RLD, IUML, and JMM.

However, nobody from Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were present at the meeting, while YSRCP was not invited.

At the end of the meeting, the following statement was issued by the parties present: "Several parties were here today. We’ve decided we will choose only one consensus candidate. Everybody will give this candidate our support. We will consult with others. This is a good beginning. We sat together after several months, and we will do it again - Mamata Banerjee said this after the meeting."

Shiv Sena calls for a strong candidate for presidential polls

In the meantime, the Shiv Sena on Friday called for the Opposition to take the Presidential elections seriously by fielding a strong candidate stating that people will question how the Opposition will give a capable Prime Minister if it cannot field a strong candidate, PTI reported.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the party said Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi and National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, the "regular names that crop up during the Presidential polls", don't have the personality or heft to make it a tightly-contested battle and thus there is a need to field a "strong candidate".

Notably, the term of president Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24 prompting to hold elections for finding his successor. The process to file nominations for the Presidential polls began on Wednesday.

Image: PTI