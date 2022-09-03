Pressure Move Or Game Plan? BJP Says Bengal Govt Will Fall & There Will Be Mid-term Polls

Amid action against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders for alleged corruption, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has predicted mid-term polls in West Bengal. The saffron party claimed that the polls could take place by December 2022.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Bangla, BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the TMC government could fall.

Both the leaders predicted that the Mamata Banerjee government would be in power for just a few months. However, TMC cried foul and questioned as to how a political party could make such a prediction. The TMC said that there could be a conspiracy.

"I am no astrologer. This is a political angle. See what happened in Bihar and how the whole situation changed. The same thing happened in Maharashtra, you guys kept saying different things, not sure what happened. But it came true, the same incidents happened in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Nothing is impossible in politics. A majority government couldn't run its government properly," Dilip Ghosh said.

'TMC won't run long,' says Dilip Ghosh

When asked who is Bengal's Eknath Shinde if the Maharashtra situation arises, the BJP leader said, "It can be different here. This government has lost its right to exist.''

He said that the TMC government is a corrupt government which does not follow any rules. ''This government will not run for long, those who understand politics can forecast what can happen. The language the party's leaders are speaking. There is no confidence in what they speak. It shows they are disheartened. This concludes that government won't run long," BJP's Dilip Ghosh said.

These remarks by BJP leaders come at a time when TMC is already facing flak following the arrest of Partha Chatterjee, who has now been suspended as party leader and sacked as a minister, and Anubrata Mondal by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI respectively.

