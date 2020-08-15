Union Minister Jitendra Singh Lauds PM Modi's Development Efforts For J-K On I-Day Address

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pitched a new journey for the development of the newly created union territory of J-K and Ladakh while addressing the nation on Independence Day.

"We can say, based on numbers, logic in this past one year based on the changes that have taken place in the newly created union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. In both J & K and Ladakh, numerous facilities and developments have taken place. The pace of many projects, that were ongoing in the union territory has increased, numerous national projects have also begun," said Dr. Singh said news agency ANI.

Prior to the same,Singh had also hoisted the flag at an event in New Delhi.

"The most important thing is, that all the citizens must get their rights. All citizens must get justice. It was assured, that all the rights and facilities will be given to all but the people of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of the same, that is why it becomes vital. In the past years, justice was assured to both the people of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir," added Singh.

Dr. Singh referred to the restrictions due to COVID-19 and said that children, who are the future of the nation were not present at the celebrations and recalled the tireless contributions of the Corona warriors.

"The times we are going through are completely distinct. I cannot see young children in front of me today. The pandemic has stopped almost every person. In these times of COVID, the warriors of Corona have lived with the motto of 'Seva parmo dharma'(service is their main duty) and served the people of the nation. I express my gratitude to them," said the Union Minister.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also had appreciated the people battling the pandemic on the forefront, saying that "the Corona warriors have served the people of the country."

"Congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on this festival of Independence Day. The sacrifice and the resolve to free the country of lakhs of sons and daughters of Maa Bharti is the reason for us to be able to breathe in independent India today. This is a day to remember the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to security personnel including that of Army, Military, Paramilitary, and police for ensuring our security," added the Prime Minister.

(With Inputs From ANI)

(Image Credits: ANI)