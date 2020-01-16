PM Modi Addresses IIM-Kozhikode Students, Proposes Method To Deal With Stressful Routines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the International Conclave on ‘Globalising Indian Thought’ at IIM Kozhikode via video conferencing. During the address, Prime Minister Modi spoke about globalizing Indian Thoughts, Women's empowerment, growing popularity of Yoga and India's Universal brotherhood.

Speaking on 'Globalising Indian Thought.' Watch https://t.co/Ta82teOBXS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2020

While talking about India's 'universal brotherhood', Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Swami Vivekananda's popular speech that he had delivered in the United States of America on September 11, 1893.

"Years ago, on September 11, 1893, Swami Vivekananda gave a glimpse of India's ethos during his iconic speech in Chicago. As we all know, the moment he began his speech with 'Sisters and Brothers of America', there were loud claps," PM Modi said.

"The magic was not in the words. What was on display was India's conviction and commitment to universal brotherhood," he added.

PM Modi highlights the vast treasure of Indian values

Calling Indian thoughts to be vibrant and diverse, PM Modi stated that since the Indian thought is too constantly evolving, it is too vast to put into a book.

"Broadly, there are certain ideas that have remained central to Indian values. They are compassion, harmony, justice, service & openness. Values of peace, unity, and brotherhood draw the world towards India," PM Modi said.

'Yoga is much more than a set exercise'-PM Modi

While proclaiming Yoga to be much more than just a set of exercises, PM Modi said, "Centuries ago, sages from India practiced Yoga and gave the world Ayurveda. Yoga isn't just a set exercise. It is much more than that. Yoga is a means of both fitness and wellness. It leads to a fit body and a healthy mind."

He also appealed to the IIM students to devote time to practicing Yoga. "The IIM Community is one of the brightest and buzzy groups of people. The excellent work prospects come with stressful routines. I would urge them all to devote time to Yoga. You'd see the positive difference it brings."

PM Modi hails torchbearers of women empowerment

Towards the end of his address, PM Modi called women to be a 'manifestation of dignity' and recollected the role played by Raja Ram Mohan Roy and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar towards women empowerment.

"Women are a manifestation of dignity. The clarion call for women empowerment century after century by Indian thought leaders. The Bhakti Saints and the roles of Raja Ram Mohan Roy and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar are unforgettable," the Prime Minister stated.

