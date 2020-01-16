Gave Free Savarkar Notebook To Kids For Their Benefit, Suspended On WhatsApp: MP Principal

Recently in Madhya Pradesh, a government school principal was suspended over distributing blank notebooks with an image of Veer Savarkar on the cover. Principal R N Kerawat spoke exclusively to RepublicTV saying that the notebook was distributed to the students for their "benefit" who would otherwise have to spend Rs 80 per copy. He also stated that it is very common for NGOs and individuals to donate school supplies to government schools, and since that NGO was affiliated with Savarkar, it had him on the cover. There was no agenda to it.

Read: Baba Ramdev opines on Savarkar row; asks, 'Did Gandhi, Nehru not commit any mistakes?'

"The copy was a blank copy given to children for making notes since the NGO was affiliated to the ideology of Veer Savarkar, there was an image of him on the cover, along with a photo of the NGO. I distributed it for the students' benefit. A lot of government schools have such supplies coming in either from individuals or NGOs who donate such things for students' benefit. I do not think this was something wrong that I did," he added.

Read: Congress issues booklets claiming 'Savarkar took British pension'; BJP asks Sena's stance

Show-cause notice issued

A show-cause notice was issued to Principal R N Kerawat after he along with an NGO called Veer Savarkar Manch participated in an educational program in the school wherein blank notebooks were distributed to class 9-10th students. The principal alleged that the Congress party took offense to the fact that these notebooks had images of Veer Savarkar printed on them and got him suspended.

He also stated that after a show-cause notice was issued to him, he later received a suspension notice via WhatsApp, on 13th January saying that he had let in the NGO in the school without any permissions. This incident of intolerance comes weeks after Congress distributed a booklet in Bhopal at the national training camp of Seva Dal which made several claims against Veer Savarkar.

Read: Politics heats up yet again over Veer Savarkar after Congress stirs controversy

Read: BJP blames Sena over soft stand on Savarkar insult, Sanjay Raut retaliates