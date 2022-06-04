Last Updated:

Prithviraj Chavan Clarifies 'haven't Met Rahul In 4 Yrs' Remark; Says 'not Necessary'

"I have met Sonia Gandhi whenever I sought time, but I've not been able to meet Rahul Gandhi for long time," Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan had said before.

Congress

Indian National Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday clarified his 'haven't met Rahul Gandhi in last four years' remark. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister said that because the Wayanad Member of Parliament had resigned from his post of President in the party, it is not necessary to meet him over organisation-related work.

"He had resigned from his post in the organisation...He's opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his own way and going across the nation and abroad. Not necessary to meet him every time," the Congress G-23 group member said.

Furthermore, he stated, "There was COVID-19 for two years. Nobody met anyone during that period of time. Even before he resigned from his post in the organisation, he used to tell us to meet General Secretary for organization-related work."

Haven't met Rahul Gandhi in four years: Prithviraj Chavan

Chavan had earlier stated that he has not been able to meet Rahul Gandhi in the last four years. He added that there is a complaint in the party that the ex-Congress chief is not accessible as he should be.

"I have met Sonia Gandhi whenever I sought time, but I have not been able to meet Rahul Gandhi for a long time..... I think in four years...There is a complaint that the party leadership is not as accessible as it should be," he had said.

Speaking during the Udaipur meeting, Chavan said that conduct of the party's brainstorming 'Chintam Shivir' session has enabled Congress leaders from the country to come together and share issues concerning organisation in various states.

"The conduct of the Shivir in itself is big because we could not meet each other for two years. The top Congress leaders from across the country met and put forward their views," said Chavan.

He also emphasised that the grand old party needs to win assembly elections that are lined up before the 2023 Lok Sabha elections.

