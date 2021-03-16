Privatisation Of Public Sector Banks Another Way To Benefit Few People, Alleges Kharge

After the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) called for a two-day bank strike on March 15 and 16 across the country to protest against the privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs), Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday claimed that the Central Government's move is to "benefit a few people." He affirmed that the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, nationalised 14 banks to benefit poor people.

Congress slams Centre for the privatisation of PSBs

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Kharge, asserted, "Indira Gandhi nationalised 14 banks. It was intended that the poor should get benefits from the bank. But today these banks are merging one by one. The private sector is being admitted into it. This is another attempt to benefit a few people. We always helped the poor. We brought MGNREGA, nationalised banks, carried out land reforms." READ | Two-day bank strike: Which banks are closed today? All you need to know

Congress leader also highlighted the strike led by the UFBU in the Upper House. During the Zero hour, Congress leader informed Rajya Sabha that near "13 lakh employees" have participated in the strike. Expressing his concern over another bank strike, which is scheduled to be held on March 18, he opined that a large number of workers to go on strike is not a "good sign." Kharge noted, "Around 13 lakh employees are associated with the 9 bank unions that are going on strike. There is also a strike on the 18. It is not a good sign for such a large number of workers to go on strike. Around 75 lakh people who are accountable will also be troubled."

"People are upset with the unilateral policy of the government. When there was an economic crisis in the world, India did not get affected because the national banks were doing great work. They were also giving loans to the poor, Kharge added. READ | UFBU calls for two-day bank strike; services likely to be affected for 4 days

UFBU hold a strike against privatisation of public sector banks

In the last four years, the government has merged 14 public sector banks and sold the majority stake of the IDBI Bank to LIC to privatise it. The strike came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared the privatisation of two more public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment programme in the Union Budget last month.

The members of UFBU including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) are protesting against the Centre's decision.

(With inputs from ANI)