Priyank Kharge Issues Open Threat To BJP Cadre In Karnataka After 'missing' Poster Jibe

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son and Karnataka MLA Priyank Kharge have lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by issuing an open threat to the saffron party cadre wherein the Chittapur MLA said that he would not allow even a single BJP worker to set foot in his constituency.

Addressing a public gathering, Priyank Kharge said, "If we make up our mind, we will not allow even one BJP leader to enter our constituency." The MLA from Karntaka's Chittapur, said, "Not only in the Chittapur constituency, but we will not allow them to set foot in Kalaburgi district. What will you do then? Do you want such an environment in the district?"

Kharge further claimed that he has received threatening calls but remained silent, adding that if the BJP targets Congress workers in the district, he will not remain silent and have to take the law into his own hands. Notably, this comes after the saffron party pasted the posters of Priyank Kharge across the Chittapur Taluk of Kalaburagi district with a 'Missing' caption.

BJP's 'Missing' poster jibe at Priyank Kharge

On Tuesday, BJP posted posters in Kharge's constituency wherein it stated, "The honourable MLA of Chittapur Priyank Kharge has been missing since September 18, 2022. He has not visited the constituency in the last one and a half months as there are many developmental works and clearances pending. If anyone found him please send him to Chittapur constituency".

BJP workers stated that Kharge has forgotten about his home constituency Chittapur and is only found in Bengaluru. It is pertinent to mention that Priyank Kharge was the one who recently launched a "SayCM" campaign against BJP and CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Poster war in Karnataka

The poster war in Karnataka erupted a month ago when Congress attacked the Bommai government by starting the "PayCM" campaign against the alleged corruption charged against the state government. Upon scanning the 'PayCM' QR code, one was directed to www.40percentsarkara.com- a website launched by the Congress party on September 13 as a part of its '40% government, BJP means corruption' campaign.

In response, the BJP launched a counter-offensive. It started the 'Scam Ramaiah' campaign highlighting the various scams that took place during the Congress regime led by Siddaramaiah from 2013 to 2018. The party also released a booklet, targeting Siddaramaiah, saying that he drove a '100% loot Congress government'.