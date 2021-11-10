Priyank Kharge Targets BJP Over Alleged Bitcoin Scam: 'Why Was Hacker Granted Bail?'

Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge slammed the BJP on Wednesday over the alleged Bitcoin Scam where Bitcoin worth Rs 9 crore were seized from a Bengaluru-based hacker Srikrishna by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) earlier this year, and asked three questions over the ongoing probe.

Kharge tweeted:

My questions are simple:



> Where are the BitCoins seized from the Hacker SrIKi?



> Why was the mention of seized 31 BitCoins of 9 Cr left out of Charge Sheet?



> Why was Hacker granted bail by Police after claimed to have hacked Govt websites?#BJPBitCoinScam



1/2 — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) November 10, 2021

In a subsequent tweet, he asked, "The accused hacked into 3 Bitcoin exchanges, 14 websites, including 10 poker websites, and exploited malwares. The total of which is not disclosed but is speculated to be around 2283 crores. Why was this not informed to more competent Authorities?"

As per reports, the CCB had seized Bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore from a Bengaluru-based hacker Srikrishna aka Sriki earlier this year. The hacker allegedly broke into government portals and sourced drugs through the darknet while paying for it via Bitcoin.

Hitting out at the Congress for its allegation that 'influential politicians' were involved in the 2020 'Bitcoin scam', Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday had reaffirmed that there was 'no such scam'. He further challenged the opposition to come up with proof if they have anything in stock. "The update is that there's no scam. If the opposition has anything, let them give," Jnanendra had said.

Earlier, Jnanendra had stated that those involved will not be spared and that the CID is probing the case. He had also urged Siddaramaiah to share any information he has concerning the scam with the police.

Siddaramaiah blames BJP bigshots for involvement in 2020 Bitcoin scam

The matter came into the limelight after former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on October 27 alleged that several 'influential politicians' were involved in the 2020 Bitcoin scam in the state. Accusing investigating officers of trying to close the case, Siddaramaiah warned the BJP against using their power to divert the investigation. In response, CM Basavaraj Bommai had referred the case to the ED and CBI due to international transactions. Claiming that the government had nothing to hide, CM Bommai said, "I've raised a war on drugs, Bitcoin, and all these online gaming. Officials have conducted the inquiry. Karnataka government had booked the case in 2020 and we've completed the investigation in three cases and has been charge-sheeted".