Priyanka Chaturvedi Hits Out At Assam CM Over Viral Video, Asks 'why Insult An Officer'

Reacting to Assam CM Himanta Biswa's schooling to a government official, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asked him not to insult a government officer.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indulged into a war of words on Twitter over the latter's action on a government official, a video of which recently went viral on social media. Reacting to the Chief Minister's schooling to DC Nagaon for halting traffic, the Shiv Sena MP said it was 'disrespectful'. Responding to the remark, Himanta Biswa Sarma said government officials need to stop the VIP culture. 

The argument further escalated as Priyanka Chaturvedi again responded and asked Assam CM to appeal to MHA to change the protocols and not publicly humiliate an officer. 

Such steps to end VIP culture should be blessed not criticised: CM Sarma

"Please share the ‘clear instruction’ @himantabiswa ji issued by you before choosing to insult an officer who was doing his job," wrote the Shiv Sena MP.

Assam CM Himanta Sarma reprimands DC Nagaon for traffic jam

A video of the Chief Minister had also gone viral on Saturday, January 15 where he was seen lashing out at the officer who blocked the road upon his arrival near Gumothagaon on National Highway 37. The Chief Minister said he is no king to be given special treatment by creating inconvenience to the common man. Himanta Biswa had reached the area to lay the foundation stone of a road. 

Additionally, according to the CM he had given directions to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the common people during his visit. 

"I reprimanded officials concerned for halting traffic for me, despite clear direction not to create inconvenience for people during my visit. For over 15 mins, NH was blocked, including ambulances. This VIP culture is not acceptable in today’s Assam," said CM Sarma.

Several common citizens have also reacted to the situation appreciating the CM while asking him not to treat the officer in that way. 

Assam CM on Lovlina's induction into IPS cadre

Earlier on January 12, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the police department and affirmed that Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will bring glory to the state. His statement came after the champion boxer was enlisted as a trainee deputy superintendent (DySP) in the Assam Police. In the pipping ceremony, the Chief Minister expressed his confidence in Lovlina being inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre in due course.

