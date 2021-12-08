Priyanka Chaturvedi Sends Notice To BJP's Ashish Shelar, Atul Bhatkalkhar For Defaming Her

BJP officials Ashish Shelar and Atul Bhatkalkar, as well as a singer, were sent with legal notices by Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday for allegedly "spreading lies" regarding her views on Veer Savarkar in an attempt to "defame" her and the party. Chaturvedi has also demanded an apology from the BJP MLAs and musician Bharat Balvalli, warning to file criminal and civil defamation charges against them if they do not comply.

I have sent a legal notice for defamation through my lawyers to @ShelarAshish @BhatkhalkarA and Bharat Balvalli for spreading deliberate lies in a bid to defame me, malign me and my party @ShivSena

They must unconditionally apologise for this shameless attempt at maligning. pic.twitter.com/6AgzNQ0wxG — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) December 8, 2021

Shelar said she had insulted Savarkar in a press conference on December 2, the Sena leader wrote on Twitter. Chaturvedi claimed that she made no comments against Savarkar and that Shelar's "false accusations" have cost her reputation. "I have sent a legal notice for defamation through my lawyers to @ShelarAshish @BhatkhalkarA and Bharat Balvalli for spreading deliberate lies in a bid to defame me, malign me and my party @ShivSena. They must unconditionally apologise for this shameless attempt at maligning," Chaturvedi tweeted.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi sends legal notice to BJP MLAs

In response to the development, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar stated he was prepared to face ten more legal notifications from persons like Chaturvedi because he admired Savarkar. The BJP leader said, "She has sent a legal notice to my party colleagues and me because we criticised her. We will respond to her notice with our legal representation. We are ready to face 10 more legal notices as we revere late Savarkar." He stated that the party will continue to emphasise her purported statements against Savarkar on various platforms.

Also, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi lashed out at the decision taken in the Upper House just hours after 12 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the duration of the Winter Session of Parliament for 'unruly behaviour' during the previous Monsoon Session. Chaturvedi described the decision as "very undemocratic," claiming she was not notified of it and accusing the administration of attempting to "suppress the voices of people who speak out against them." She further stated that she would discuss her suspension with the Rajya Sabha Chairman, claiming that such an act is "unheard of in a Parliamentary democracy."

(with inputs from ANI)