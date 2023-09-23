Priyanka Chaturvedi Writes To RS Chairman About 'sloganeering' By Visitors, Demands Action

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday, September 23, wrote to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, requesting urgent action against political sloganeering by visitors in the House gallery on September 21.

Chaturvedi in her letter expressed “deep disappointment” regarding the incident in the Rajya Sabha during the Special Session. She alleged that the incident has raised “serious questions” about the enforcement of rules and regulations within the esteemed House.

“I must express dismay that, despite the Rajya Sabha’s stringent security measures and the diligence of its marshals, an individual was able to indulge in political sloganeering. The incident occurred in clear violation of Rule 264, which explicitly outlines the conduct expected of individuals in the Visitor’s Gallery during parliamentary sessions,” she wrote in the letter submitted.

Explaining the Rule 264 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha, Priyanka noted, “Rule 264 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha lays out the regulations for visitors. Admission to Visitors' Galleries of Rajya Sabha is regulated by the regulations made in pursuance of Rule 264 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha. Under the regulations, a member can apply for a visitor's card for a person who is known to him personally or in select cases, for those who have been introduced to the member by a person who is personally known to him. It is in the latter class of cases that members are to exercise utmost care. Members are advised to bear in mind that they are responsible for any untoward incident or undesirable thing happening in the galleries as a result of anything done by holders of cards issued at the request of such members."

“The fact that over fifty visitors were able to raise slogans is a matter of grave concern. In response to this serious breach, Members from the opposition parties walked out in protest,” wrote the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi’s request for thorough probe

She further requested the chairman to “thoroughly” investigate to identify how such a breach of security and decorum was possible within the confines of the Rajya Sabha.

“The individual responsible for the disruption must be held accountable for their actions. Any MP found to be involved in facilitating this incident should also face appropriate consequences. I urge you sir, to take immediate and stringent action to address this matter. We must do everything to protect the sanctity of the Parliament,” she added.