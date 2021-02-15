Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Centre Of Not Paying Dues To Sugarcane Farmers In UP

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the Central Government alleging that the government owes Rs 10,000 crore to sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh. The Congress leader held a 'Kisan panchayat' in Bijnor, a public rally in protest against the new farm laws. Addressing the rally, she asked the farmers if their income was getting doubled as per the promise of the Central government.

"Did your income double? Did they increase the price of sugarcane from 2017? You should know that Rs 10,000 crore is due to the sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh. This outstanding amount is Rs 15,000 crore across the nation," she said.

She also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by claiming that he did not work for the people despite being elected twice.

"They (people) might have done it as they had hopes and trust that he would work for them. A lot was said during the first election. He also spoke of farmers and unemployment in the second election, but nothing happened," she said.

"What are they sitting for? Prime Minister says the laws are for the benefit of the farmers. When farmers themselves are saying that they do not want them, then why these are not being withdrawn?" she asked.

On February 10, Priyanka Gandhi had visited Saharanpur to attend Kisan Mahapanchayat where she had alleged that the new farm laws "are designed to help billionaires".

READ | Haryana Congress Neta Urges Workers To Help Farmers Protest: 'Can Give Them Money, Liquor'

READ | BJP Ministers Slam Congress Neta's 'liquor Help' To Farmers Protests: 'Can't Revive Cong'

Farmers protest continue unabated

Farmers are protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the new farm laws. In order to intensify the agitation, the umbrella body of agitating farm unions - the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on February 11 asserted that it will hold 'Kisan Maha Panchayat' across the country against the three farm laws. SKM stated that it will not call off the ongoing protest until its demands to cancel the laws and legal guarantee for MSP on their produce are met. SKM has also called for a Rail Roko (Railway blockade) across the country on February 18 from noon to 4 pm. The Centre held ten rounds of deliberations with farmers to allay their apprehensions. The Centre has also stayed the implementation of laws for 18 months and given assurance on the continuance of MSP mechanism. The agitating farmers' unions, however, remain adamant on their demand for a complete repeal of the laws. The agitating Unions have also refused to participate in the Supreme Court-appointed panel to solicit the views of the farm unions and the Centre.

What are the three farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Haryana Min Anil Vij Slams Congress' 'liquor Help To Farmers'; Says 'mentality Exposed'

READ | Delhi Police Alleges 'Disha, Nikita Jacob & Shantanu Created Toolkit'; Reveals R-Day Plot