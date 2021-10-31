Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Uttar Pradesh Govt Of Delaying UPSSSC Mandi Parishad Exam Results

As Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are nearing, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is yet to declare the results of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Mandi Parishad exam. The Congress leader urged the BJP-led government to release the result of the exam which was originally held 2.5 years ago. Priyanka Gandhi’s allegation comes two days after the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) result 2021 were announced.

The Congress general secretary accused UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of harassing the youth of the state and claimed that the candidates were struggling due to the undeclared results.

“Chief Minister, 2.5 years have passed since the Mandi Parishad examination conducted by UPSSSC and the result is not visible. Stop harassing the youth of UP. Declare the result of hardworking youth who have been stumbling for 2.5 years for the result by giving the Mandi Parishad examination,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier on October 28, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission released the PET result 2021 on the official website — upsssc.gov.in. The examination was conducted on August 24. According to various media reports, more than 17 lakh candidates attended the examination. Recently, the commission had informed us that the results for filling vacancies of around 17,000 posts will be declared in November 2021, 1500+ posts result in December, 900+ posts in January 2022, 2900+ posts result in February, and 5000+ posts result in March.

Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP Govt of 'loot via electricity bills'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed on Saturday that people in BJP-ruled state are "reeling under 'loot' in the form of electricity bills," and promised that this will stop once her party takes power. "The common people of the state are reeling due to the electricity bills and smart meters loot under the BJP rule. The electricity department gave a notice of Rs 19 crore 19 lakh electricity bill to a family working hard to earn a living. This loot of electricity bills will be ended when the Congress party forms the government," the Congress general secretary tweeted.

News agency ANI reported that the state's power department had handed out a bill of Rs 19,19,09,993 to a labourer, according to the Congress leader. She had already criticised the Uttar Pradesh administration for neglecting farmers' concerns, claiming that there is a 'severe' scarcity of fertilisers in the state's Bundelkhand region.

