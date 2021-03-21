Priyanka Gandhi Admits Congress' Assam Tea Garden Picture Gaffe, Attempts Damage Control

Campaigning ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections, Congress' General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accepted the party's erroneous tweet on Assam's tea gardens which has been debunked by minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Attempting to damage control, the Congress leader tried to turn the tide by attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned his silence over floods that affected nearly 2.8 million people across the state last year. Taking a dig at CM Sabrananda Sonowal-led administration, Gandhi also remarked that the Assam government was being run from Delhi, under the BJP rule.

"The Prime Minister was upset that the Congress party had put two wrong pictures on their social media handle. He was very upset. But why was he not upset when there were floods in Assam? Why was he not upset when there were CAA protests and there was a fire across the state?" Gandhi said during her public meeting at Jorhat on Sunday. READ | Assam polls: Cong manifesto promises 5 lakh jobs, no CAA, loan waivers for women & farmers

Talking about the Prime Minister's famous statement of "double-engined" government in Assam, Vadra mocked the BJP administration by saying that the state currently has "two chief ministers", in an apparent reference to rumours of powerful minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal acting as rival power centres. "The PM said you have a double-engine government but Assam has two CMs. I don't know which fuel runs which engine. The Assam government is not run in Assam... God save you!" she added.

Assam Min fact checks Congress

Assam Health Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma tore into Congress on Thursday for allegedly passing off an image from Sri Lanka as that of his state. He was referring to a tweet by the official Congress Twitter handle announcing the two-day visit of ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the Assam election campaign. To buttress his claim, Sarma shared a screenshot from Adobe Stock which showed a similar image to the one used by Congress titled 'Tea plantations and factory in Sri Lanka'.

Launching a scathing attack on Gandhi, the NEDA convenor urged him to stop insulting the people of Assam. While the @INCIndia Twitter handle deleted the tweet, the image was still visible in a post by the All India Mahila Congress. Incidentally, this is not the first time Sarma has fact-checked posts put out by Congress. For instance, he had called out the Sonia Gandhi-led party for wrongly representing a tea garden from Taiwan as that of Assam.

Congress releases manifesto

Pushing forward its Assam campaign, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, unveiled the party's manifesto for the upcoming Assam polls. Reiterating Congress' five guarantees - Law against CAA, 5 lakh govt jobs, Rs.365 daily wages to tea garden workers, Rs.2000/month to housewives, and the 200 units of free electricity to each household, Congress also listed its achievements in its 15-yeat term. Assam elections will be held in 3 phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6, while results will be announced on May 2.