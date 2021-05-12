Priyanka Gandhi Alleges 82% Drop In Vaccination Since 'Tika Utsav', Slams Centre's Policy

On Wednesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that India has seen an 82% drop in the COVID-19 vaccination since April 12. This day was one of the 4 days where 'Tika Utsav' was celebrated in which PM Modi had appealed to states to ramp up inoculations on a large scale. The slowing down of the vaccination programme has also been attributed to the increasing regional lockdowns and decentralized policy.

Vadra lamented that the country was having a paucity of vaccine doses despite being the biggest producer of India. Moreover, she questioned the Centre on why it placed vaccine procurement orders with the Serum Institute of India and the Bharat Biotech only in January 2021 as compared to other countries like the USA which did so months ago. Calling for accountability, she asserted that it was impossible to fight COVID-19 without vaccinating a maximum number of people.

भारत सबसे बड़ा वैक्सीन उत्पादक देश है।



भाजपा सरकार ने 12 अप्रैल को टीका उत्सव मना दिया, लेकिन वैक्सीन की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की और इन 30 दिनों में हमारे टीकाकरण में 82% की गिरावट आई।



मोदी जी वैक्सीन फैक्ट्रियों में गए, फोटो भी खिंचाई मगर उनकी सरकार ने वैक्सीन का पहला ऑर्डर 1/2

COVID-19 vaccination policy

Apart from COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, the DCGI accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of Sputnik V on April 12. Moreover, the Union government declared that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India. In a huge announcement on April 19, the Centre relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards and mentioned that vaccine manufacturers can supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market.

The private hospitals shall have to procure their supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines exclusively from this quota. At the same time, vaccination shall continue at Government of India vaccination centres for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 45 years. Additionally, the Centre stated that it will allocate vaccine doses to the states from the remaining 50% quota based on factors such as the number of active cases, speed of administration and vaccine wastage. A total of 13,65,87,220 persons have been inoculated in India, 3,73,26,492 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.