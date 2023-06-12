Priyanka Gandhi Blows Poll Bugle, Trains Guns At CM Chouhan Over '225 Scams & 21 Jobs'

Why are you reading this: Blowing the poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday (June 12) addressed a public rally in Jabalpur where she relaunched a fresh attack on the ruling BJP govt led by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Recalling the idol collapse incident at the Ujjain Mahakal Lok corridor, Priyanka took a sharp jibe at the state govt saying, 'the Chouhan government had not even spared the Gods'.

The Corridor, located near famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, experienced massive destruction caused by due to gusty winds measured at 65 kmph that Malwa region on May 28. There are a total of 160 idols installed while six out of seven idols of the Saptarishis underwent maximum damage - a few idols fell on the ground and other had their parts broken.

Priyanka Gandhi also accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt of failing to provide jobs to the youth, alleged corruption in Vyapam, ration distribution, mining, e-tender and the fight against COVID pandemic and alleged, "BJP government in the state indulges in new scam every month."

3 things you need to know:

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kickstarted Congress' campaign for the year-end Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh with a rally in Jabalpur.

She launched sharp attack on CM Chouhan-led govt and recalled a trail of alleged corruption cases and the recent idol collapse incident at the Mahakal Lok Corridor.

The Mahakal Lok Corridor, located at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple, underwent massive destruction due to strong winds on May 28.

'BJP hadn't even spared gods'

In an all-out attack on the BJP-led state govt, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's misgovernance over broken statues at Mahakal temple. The 900-metre corridor at the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple is being built at a cost of Rs 856 crore and the first phase expenditure is Rs 351 crore, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year.

Priyanka's pre-poll promises in MP

225 scams had taken place in the 220 months of BJP rule in the state, the General Secretary of Congress said from the rally in Jabalpur while citing corruption in ration distribution and the Employees Selection Board. She also claimed that 21 government jobs were provided in the state by the BJP government in the last three years, only. "When this figure was brought to my notice, I checked it three times and found it is a fact," she added.

In a trail of her pre-poll promises, Priyanka mentioned that if voted to power in MP, the Congress will provide Rs 1,500/month to women, LPG cylinders for Rs 500, 100 units of free electricity, implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and waive off farm loans.

"The Congress governments in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have restored the OPS. Our government in Karnataka has also cleared the five guarantees promised before the assembly elections," she said.

'Double-engine government' got befitting reply

Priyanka Gandhi took the chance to take a jibe at the 'double-engine govt', a term coined by BJP to claim having a ruling dispensation of the party in both state and Centre boost development and is more beneficial to people.

"They talk about double engine and triple engine. They used to say the same in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka but the public has shown them that they should stop talking about the double engine and start working."

Accusing the BJP of winning elections by evoking sentiments and emotions and not addressing the people's problems, she said citizens must ask them what had been done to tackle unemployment and inflation and boost education.

Priyanka Gandhi further lashed out at the state govt and asked what it had done in the last 18 years for the betterment of women. This comes after CM Chouhan launched the 'Ladli Behna' scheme on Saturday. "The government did nothing for women in the last 18 years but has started announcing sops since elections are approaching," she said.

(With PTI inputs)