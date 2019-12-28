Priyanka Gandhi Claims UP Police Assaulted Her, Travels On A Scooty To Meet Protesters

Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, December 28, made yet another sensational claim. Speaking to the media, she stated the Uttar Pradesh Police who stopped her from meeting the people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Lucknow, assaulted her.

She said, "After my program, I was on my way to meet the family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri. The police stopped us mid-way and did not let me go. When I asked the reason, they just told me that they can't let me go ahead." Gandhi further added, "I decided to get out of the car and walk. As soon as I started walking, the police physically assaulted me by pulling me and choking me. After this, I sat on a two-wheeler but they stopped that too."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra travels on a scoot

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra travelled on a two-wheeler after she was stopped by police while she was on her way to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri. https://t.co/MTFUCmj63X pic.twitter.com/NJbChyGL1K — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped

The Congress leader on Saturday was stopped from meeting the people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Lucknow. Accompanied by top Congress leaders, she was not allowed to proceed with her planned march by the UP police. While talking to the media, Vadra claimed that she was being blocked for no specific reason, which was causing a hindrance to other commuters as well.

As per reports, Priyanka Gandhi was on her way to meet the family of a Congress worker detained in the Lucknow protests. Sources revealed that the Congress leader may stay in Lucknow for one more night and attempt to meet the protesters.

Read: BIG: Priyanka Vadra says Congress will fight UP polls alone, wonders if SP-BSP are afraid

Protests against CAA

Several violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh against the newly amended Citizenship Act, following the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi where over 50 students were detained by police during the protests. Along with it, students across the country staged protests in solidarity. The anti-CAA movement has spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna and so on.

Read: Chidambaram questions Amit Shah over CAA, slams him for challenging Rahul Gandhi

The Citizenship Act was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees (i.e. refugees from the countries' respective minority communities) from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Read: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped from meeting anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow

Read: BJP MP slams Mamata Banerjee for inciting remark over not implementing CAA