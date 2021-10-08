Reacting to the brutal killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the 'increasing attacks on Kashmiri sisters and brothers'. In a tweet, she opined the Central Government 'should take immediate steps and ensure the safety of all citizens'. In the last three days, five civilians were killed in terrorist attacks in J&K.

In Hindi, the Congress leader wrote, 'we are all with our Kashmiri sisters and brothers in this difficult time'.

आतंकियों द्वारा हमारे कश्मीरी बहनों-भाइयों पर बढ़ते हमले दर्दनाक और निंदनीय हैं। इस मुश्किल घड़ी में हम सब अपने कश्मीरी बहनों-भाइयों के साथ हैं।



केंद्र सरकार को तुरंत कदम उठाकर सभी नागरिकों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करनी चाहिए। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 8, 2021

Leaders condemn terrorist attacks in Kashmir

Earlier, J&K political leaders including LG Manoj Sinha, Jammu Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti had spoken on the issue. Srinagar Mayor fumed over the attacks and added that it is the time of unity and people should come to the streets. Several BJP leaders also expressed anger and sadness over the civilian killing.

Civilians targeted in J&K

In a recent update, one person died on Thursday night in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag after being shot at by Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 40th Battalion. According to Kashmir Zone Police, a Naka was established by the forces in Anantnag's Monghal Bridge when a suspected vehicle without a number plate was signalled to stop. However, the SUV rushed towards the Naka party prompting security forces to take action. The incident comes at a time civilians are being regularly targeted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Tuesday's incident, a poor street vendor, a Kashmiri Pandit and a non-Kashmiri local was attacked and in Thursday's horrifying incident a Sikh school principal and a Kashmiri Pandit teacher were killed. Srinagar Mayor while speaking to the media urged everyone to stay together to the particular community that is being targeted by the terrorists.

The kin of one of the deceased teachers, Deepak Chand, informed the media that the situation in the valley is very tense and asked for the government's support to monitor the situation. Meanwhile, some former police and government officials of Jammu and Kashmir said that these attacks are being carried to scare the minority community which is trying to return to their ancestorial houses in Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called for an emergency meeting along with DGP Vijay Kumar to bring the situation under control.