Priyanka Gandhi Flags Off Congress' 'Pratigya Yatra'; Unveils 7 Key Promises For UP Polls

Flagging off the 'Pratigya Yatra' in Barabanki, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced her party's 7 promises for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. This includes allocation of 40% tickets to women, waiver of farm loans, relief on consumer electricity bills and financial help to families affected by COVID-19. Most importantly, she revealed that a separate manifesto for women will be released in the upcoming days.

The statewide Yatra is expected to cover areas such as Lucknow, Unnao, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Agra, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Amethi. During the course of this public outreach initiative, Vadra and other Congress leaders will hold many public meetings to ensure that the people are well acquainted with the promises. The 'Pratigya Yatra' will culminate on November 1.

Here are Congress' 7 promises:

Allocation of 40% of election tickets to women Class 12 pass girls will get smartphones & girls who have cleared graduation shall get electric scooty Complete waiver of farm loans Procurement of wheat and paddy at Rs.2500 per quintal and procurement of sugarcane at Rs.400 per quintal The electricity bill of consumers will be reduced by half & the bills during the COVID-19 period will be waived Rs.25,000 for each household affected owing to the COVID-19 crisis Government jobs to 20 lakh persons

Uttar Pradesh polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faces an uphill task of reviving the party in UP where it won only 7 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Addressing the media on September 12, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid indicated that the party may not project Vadra as the CM face before the election. Revealing that Congress will contest all 403 seats in the state, he added, "The party will not form an alliance with any party. We will contest the elections with firm belief. Party workers will go to each constituency to know the problems being faced by the local people".