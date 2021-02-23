Priyanka Gandhi Flays PM Modi At Kisan Mahapanchayat; Assures 'Cong Will Repeal Farm Laws'

On Tuesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the impasse over the three farm laws. Addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, she contended that the agrarian laws have not been enacted for the benefit of farmers. Dubbing the PM as "arrogant" and "coward" for blaming the previous governments for all the problems, Vadra promised to fight for farmers till the end. Observing two minutes of silence for the farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing protests, she assured that Congress will repeal the farm laws after coming to power at the Centre.

Lamenting that neither PM Modi nor any Union Minister had personally visited the protesters, the Congress president's daughter claimed that the PM had lost touch with people owing to his ego. After the rally, Vadra also took on Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for his laws can't be revoked when crowd gathers' remark. Maintaining that it was the duty of the Centre to listen to the people's grievances and try to solve them, she stressed that it is a big sin to describe farmers as terrorists and traitors.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked, "For 90 days, farmers are sitting on borders of the capital. PM didn't come to talk to them nor did he send anyone. When ego of a politician becomes more important, then they lose touch with people."

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. At present, the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws and formed a committee to resolve the impasse between farmers and the Centre.

