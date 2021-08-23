Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At Centre Over LPG Price Hike; Cites Sufferings Of Common Women

Citing the sufferings of the common women, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday came down heavily on the Centre over the rising prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders across the Nation. LPG price on August 18 witnessed a hike of Rs 25 per cylinder.

Priyanka Gandhi spotlights women's misery amid LPG price hike

"Prices continue to rise. No money to fill the cylinder. Businesses are closed. This is the suffering of common women. When will we talk about their pain? Reduce inflation," said Gandhi in a tweet that also features a video of a woman talking about rising cooking gas prices. It also highlighted that LPG price that took a leap of Rs 165 in 2021.

महंगाई बढ़ती जा रही है।



सिलेंडर भराने के पैसे नहीं हैं।

काम-धंधे बंद हैं।



ये आम महिलाओं की पीड़ा है। इनकी पीड़ा पर कब बात होगी?



महंगाई कम करो। pic.twitter.com/uWTjuOxAgI — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 23, 2021

Notably, on August 11, Gandhi had hit the Narendra Modi-led central government over the inflation issue while also seeking the Centre to give subsidies to the poor on Ujjwala LPG cylinders.

Ujjwala 2.0 initiative launched

Meanwhile, on August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana - PMUY). PM Modi introduced the second version of the Ujjwala free cooking gas connection scheme along with “a free refill and a stove” from Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing.

Under Ujjwala 2.0, the Union government, in this financial year is supposed to distribute nearly 10 million gas connections to the poor along with a free refill and a stove. PM Modi had on May 1, 2016, launched the initial version of the scheme, known as Ujjwala Yojana from the Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. The project was launched in 2016 to provide only deposit-free LPG connections to the women of poor households.

It may be noted here that the senior Congress leader on August 3 had lashed out at the Centre for the rising prices of fuel and inflation in the nation. Taking to her official Twitter handle while highlighting a video of her brother and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi riding a bicycle to reach the Parliament spotlighting rising fuel prices, the Congress leader had asserted, "Every citizen is asking to control inflation. Stop killing the poor people and start addressing these issues in the Parliament."