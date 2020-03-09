Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At Yogi After Allahabad HC Orders To Remove 'Name & Shame' Poster

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the Allahabad High Court has taught a lesson to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led-Uttar Pradesh government on the rights of the common man.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi wrote in Hindi "The Allahabad High Court has taught a lesson to the Uttar Pradesh government on the rights of the common man. The UP government should never think that law is the puppet in their hands," she tweeted, roughly translated from Hindi.

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने आम जनता के अधिकारों का पाठ आज यूपी सरकार को सिखाया।



यूपी सरकार को ये कभी नहीं सोचना चाहिए कि कानून उनके हाथ की कठपुतली है।https://t.co/2VYivSmqh4 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 9, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Allahabad High Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to remove all hoardings which displayed the personal details of those suspected for violence during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the State.

Allahabad HC orders removal of hoardings

High Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to remove all the hoardings which displayed the names, photos, and addresses of more than 50 people who were suspected of violence, in a naming-and-shaming exercise in Lucknow.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha also ordered District Magistrate and Lucknow Divisional Commissioner of Police to submit a compliance report with the Registrar General of the Hight Court by March 16.

The verdict comes a day after a bench had summoned the DM and DCP and enquired about the hoardings stating that they were highly unjust and were an "encroachment" on personal liberty.

The Bench called for an early morning hearing on Sunday, March 8 and raised the issue and asked the government to take down all the banners by 3 pm. The bench stated that the boards were highly unjust and were an "encroachment" on personal liberty.

The posters bearing photographs, names, and addresses of those accused of vandalism during the anti-CAA protests were put up at major road crossings in Lucknow on Thursday night on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official had said.

(With inputs from ANI)