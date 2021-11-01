The rift within the opposition ranks intensified ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party. Addressing the 'Pratigya Rally' in Gorakhpur on October 31, she claimed that SP and BSP had failed to show solidarity with people at the time of difficulty, unlike Congress. In a dramatic declaration, Vadra affirmed that she was ready to lay down her life but would not compromise with BJP.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked, "You will remember who closed down the sugar mills which were established by Congress here. The governments of Samajwadi Party and BSP did so. And today, they say that Congress has joined hands with BJP. Today, I want to ask where are they? Why don't they come to you when there is a struggle and difficulty? Only Congress is fighting. I am saying it from this stage, I will die. I will give up my life but will never join hands with BJP."

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged, "Investigation of ED and CBI that is going on against us and other leaders is because of Congress only. There is no difference between them (BJP and Congress). Congress is BJP and BJP is Congress". In the 2017 UP polls, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 out of 403 constituencies.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faces an uphill task of reviving the party in UP where it won only 7 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls. On October 23, she flagged off the 'Pratigya Yatra' in Barabanki. During the course of the Yatra which will culminate on November 1, Vadra and other Congress leaders will hold many public meetings to ensure that the people are well acquainted with the promises. On this occasion, she also unveiled Congress' 7 promises for the UP polls which include the allocation of 40% tickets to women and the waiver of farm loans.

In another major announcement, the Congress general secretary revealed that any disease will be treated free of cost if her party wins the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. She added that the government shall bear each patient's treatment expenses up to Rs.10 lakh. Explaining the rationale for this decision, Vadra mentioned, "Everyone saw the dilapidated condition of the health system of UP due to government neglect during the COVID-19 period and now during the fever spread in the state".

Here are Congress' 7 promises: