Priyanka Gandhi Impels Farmers To Continue 'fight Against Agrarian Laws' Until Rolled Back

Addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Meerut on Sunday, Congress' General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that protests against the three farm laws will continue until they are rolled back by the Centre. In her address, Priyanka Gandhi invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to foreign countries and reiterated the party's attack against the BJP claiming that the Centre works only in the interests of businessmen. The Congress leader was also seen riding a tractor and was presented with the Bhagavad Gita by party workers before her rally.

"Do not lose hope, it has been 100 days. Even if it takes 100 weeks or 100 months, we will continue this fight with you till this government takes back its black laws," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while making no mention of her party's 2019 general elections manifesto which advocated for the same laws.

"Farmers loan is of 15000 crores across India. You now need to understand whether this government works for you or against you. The time has come to wake up now. If these laws are for farmers, why are they sitting at the borders? No farmers are being asked before passing these laws," she added.

Do not lose hope, it has been 100 days. Even if it takes 100 weeks or 100 months, we will continue this fight with you till this government takes back its black laws: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut

किसान 100 दिन से संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। 200 से ज्यादा किसान शहीद हो गए। सरकार का धर्म था कि किसानों के पास जाकर उनसे बात करती।



भाजपा सरकार ने किसानों की शहादत का मजाक उड़ाया, किसानों का अपमान किया।



किसानों के संघर्ष के साथ आप गांव-गांव आंदोलन करिए। 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Jg9fVPeyIJ — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 7, 2021

'Ready to amend farm laws': Agri Min

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday reiterated that the government is ready to amend three new farm laws to respect the sentiments of farmers protesting against the legislation for over 100 days. He also attacked Opposition parties for politicising the issue at the cost of the agricultural economy and by hurting farmers' interests. Addressing the fifth national convention of Agrivision, Tomar said that the government has held 11 rounds of talks with 41 protesting farmer unions and has even offered to amend these laws.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi borders for over three months, seeking a repeal of these three legislations and a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP). After several rounds of meetings, the government has offered concessions including suspension of the legislations for 12-18 months and setting up a joint panel to find solutions, but it was rejected by the unions.

The Supreme Court had on January 12 stayed the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for two months and asked the committee to submit a report after consulting the stakeholders. The three laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement On Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

