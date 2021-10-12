Priyanka Gandhi Lands In Lucknow, Will Attend Final Rites Of Lakhimpur Farmer Victims

Standing in solidarity with the deceased farmers, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has landed in Lucknow on Tuesday to attend the last rites of the victims. Vadra along with Congress leaders Ajay Lallu and Deepender Hooda are en route to Lakhimpur to take part of the 'final journey' of the farmers killed in the violence on 3 October. Eight were killed in Lakhimpur on last Sunday in clashes between farmers and BJP workers. UP police have arrested three people including Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish in connection to the case.

Priyanka Vadra to attend final rites of farmers

On Sunday, Vadra addressed a 'Kisan Nyay' rally in Varanasi and accusing Centre of 'shielding' Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur violence. "Last week, the son of Union MoS (Home) mowed down 6 farmers with his vehicle. Families of all the victims said they want justice but all of you have seen that the Govt is shielding the minister & his son," said Vadra.

Lashing out at PM Modi and other BJP leaders, she said, "PM Modi called the farmers terrorist while CM Yogi Adityanth called them hooligans. The same minister (Ajay Kumar Mishra) said that he would make the protesting farmers fall in line within 2 minutes." She also reminded that PM Modi had visited Lucknow to performance of 'Uttam Pradesh' & Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, but not Lakhimpur. Vadra also undertook a vow of silence in solidarity with the victims on Monday.

Priyanka Gandhi detained

The 49-year-old Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained at Sitapur police station along with Deepender Hooda while she was enroute to Lakhimpur to meet the farmers. She was asked not to go to Lakhimpur as section 144 had been imposed in Lakhimpur and all politicians are banned from visiting the area. Apart from Vadra and Hooda, Sanjay Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad were detained enroute to Lakhimpur. Akhilesh Yadav - who refused house arrest and tried to move towards Lakhimpur was also detained by UP police along with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.

While being detained, without a warrant, an FIR or arrest, Vadra was spotted sweeping the guest house - as a mark of silent protest. Vadra alleged that she was not allowed to seek legal help as she had not been arrested. Later, after 36 hours, she was freed and along with Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel and Deepender Hooda, she met the deceased farmers' kin. Ashish Mishra, who allegedly mowed down four farmers in Lakhimpur has been remanded to 3-day police custody.