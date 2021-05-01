Priyanka Gandhi Lashes Out At CM Yogi Over 700 School Staff's COVID Deaths On Poll Duty

Lashing out at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over the deaths of 700 state govt school employees on panchayat poll duty, Congress general secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday termed it a 'crime against humanity'. Vadra stated that polls in almost 60,000 Gram Sabhas were held amid the second COVID-19 wave without thought of it. Furthermore, she alleged that people in rural UP were dying due to COVID as people were not being tested.

Vadra highlighted how poll meetings were conducted across UP without following COVID norms, leading to people dying which are higher than the 'deceitful official figures', holding the UP govt and the state election commission (SEC) responsible. She also slammed the Yogi govt's crackdown on those hospitals claiming oxygen and bed shortage. She has also demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the families of government employees who allegedly died due to COVID-19 while performing their duty in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls.

Over 700 teachers have died in Uttar Pradesh, including a pregnant lady who was forced to attend polling duty for the Panchayat elections.



As per reports, the Uttar Pradeshiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh has written to UP CM Adityanath and SEC, listing names of all the deceased who died due to contracting COVID-19 on poll duty, demanding to defer counting on May 2. While counting has not been deferred, the SEC has asked district magistrates to ensure the setting up of medical health desks at the counting centres with the availability of medicines and the deployment of doctors. The SC has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take into note the assurance given by the State Election Commission that necessary measures will take place at counting centres in terms of COVID guidelines.

The four-phase panchayat polls for around 850,000 local body seats were held between April 15 and 29. The Allahabad High Court had pulled up the Yogi govt over the deaths asking why action should not be taken against it for not enforcing Covid protocols. In reply, the state government has denied the allegations and said it has no proof that the teachers died during poll duty and maintained that it did not want to hold the panchayat elections, but was forced to conduct it before 30 April due to an HC order. UP has 3,10,783 COVID cases and 9,28,971 recovered cases and 12,570 fatalities. The state has kicked off its phase-3 vaccination drive for 18-44 yr olds in seven highly affected districts - Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Bareilly.