Led By Priyanka Gandhi, Congress Takes Out Peace March Against Delhi Violence

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday led a 'peace march' along with Congress leaders in the wake of Delhi violence that has claimed the lives of 22 people and left at least 190 people injured in the past three days.

The 'peace march' which began from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters concluded at Gandhi Smriti in Delhi. Sushmita Dev and KC Venugopal were also present in the march.

Congress spokesperson, PL Punia told the media that the aim of the march is to promote peace and harmony in Delhi and seeks to punish the culprits spreading violence in the capital.

"We are not doing politics over Delhi violence. We want the culprits behind the mayhem to be punished. We are taking out this march for harmony and peace," Congress spokesperson, PL Punia told ANI.

LIVE: Peace March by Congress Party Leaders from AICC HQ to 30 January Marg, Gandhi Smriti

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala informed that the party will also hold a march on Thursday, and give a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Sonia Gandhi demands Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation

Earlier in the day, Congress Party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi addressed a press conference after chairing an emergency meeting of the Congress Working Committee amid the shocking violence that has shaken Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi called the ongoing violence in North-East Delhi a 'pre-planned conspiracy' and accused the Centre of allowing it to happen. In pursuance of this, the UPA Chairperson demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

"Congress Working Committee believes that Home Minister and Central Government is responsible. Home Minister should tender his resignation with immediate effect," she said, also going on to criticise the Kejriwal-led AAP government.

Violence in Delhi

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting.

Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed.

The Delhi High Court said it won't let another 1984 happen in India under its watch while hearing a petition concerning the riots in the national capital.

