Priyanka Gandhi Promises Farm Loan Waiver; Slams BJP, SP,BSP For 'looting' Bundelkhand

Focusing on farmers, Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, promised farm loan waiver and wheat procurement at Rs 2500. Addressing a 'Pratigya rally' in Mahoba, Bundelkhand, Vadra lashed out at the BJP, SP, BSP for looting Bundelkhand. Affirming Congress' commitment to Bundelkhand, she said that the last Congres govt had developed the district.

Vadra: 'BJP, SP-BSP looted Bundelkhand'

बुंदेलखंड के संसाधनन पर बुंदेलखंड के लोगन को हक है। लेकिन भाजपा, सपा, बसपा की लूट ने बुंदेलखंड को खोखला कर दओ है।



कांग्रेस किसानन को कर्जा माफ करहै, गेहूं की खरीद 2500 रु में करहै व आवारा जानवरन की समस्या खतम करहै।



कांग्रेस की सरकार में बुंदेलखंड के विकास को प्राथमिकता दईजे। pic.twitter.com/zmbuEqJ1wU — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 27, 2021

Farm Laws rollback

Last week, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws inspite of multiple rounds of talks. Repealing the laws, he urged the protesting farmers to head home. This announcement comes ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from.

"Maybe we lacked somewhere, maybe it is our fault that we could not convince the farmers. All farm laws will be officially repealed in the next parliament session. I request all of you to return to your homes," said PM Modi. The Centre will table the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 on November 30 in Parliament and has suggested forming an agricultural committee to strengthen the Minimum Support price (MSP) structure, crop diversification, zero-budget farming, decriminalise stubble burning.

In response, farmers have refused to stop their sit-in protests, but have called off their tractor rally heading into Delhi on November 29. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a meeting on December 4 to decide the next course of action. Farmers have urged Centre to holds talks with them over Minimum Support Price (MSP), the death of farmers during the protest and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

UP polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.