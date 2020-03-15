Priyanka Gandhi Questions Centre Over Excise Duty Hike On Petrol And Diesel

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday took a jibe at the BJP-led Central government over the hike in excise duty of petrol and diesel in the country. Taking to the microblogging site, Vadra said that there has been a decrease in the prices of crude oil worldwide, but still the prices of fuel are increasing in India. She also questioned the BJP over their claim earlier of providing petrol at a lower price.

दुनिया भर में कच्चे तेल के दाम घट चुके हैं। मगर हिंदुस्तान में पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम बढ़ रहे है।



कच्चे तेल के दाम में गिरावट का फायदा आम लोगों को क्यों नहीं मिल रहा है?



दिल्ली-मुंबई में 36 रु में पेट्रोल बेचने का दावा करने वाले भाजपा नेताओं ने किस कम्पनी का टेप मुंह पर लगाया है? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 15, 2020

READ | Congress MP Singhvi To Move Population Control Bill In Rajya Sabha; Seeks 2-child Policy

Congress slams Govt

On Saturday, Congress slammed the central govt and also demanded that the benefit of reduced international crude oil prices should be passed on to the people by reducing the rates of petroleum products by at least 35-40 per cent.

Speaking at a press conference, Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said that by hiking the excise duty on petrol and diesel, the government garners about Rs 39,000 crore additional revenue, as it does not pass on the benefits received from lowered international oil prices.

The former Union Minister added that with this, the total rate of excise duty on petrol has risen to Rs 22.98 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 18.83 per litre. Comparing the present rates to those during the UPA government, the Congress leader said the tax on petrol was Rs 9.48 per litre and that on diesel was Rs 3.56 a litre when the Modi government took office in 2014.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi Asks People To Take Precautions And Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

Govt Hikes Excise Duty On Petrol And Diesel

Earlier on Saturday, excise duty on petrol and diesel was hiked by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices. Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre and to Rs 4 in case of diesel, an official notification said.

Additionally, road cess on petrol was raised by Rs 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10. The increase in excise duty would in normal course result in a hike in petrol and diesel prices but most of it would be adjusted against the fall in rates that would have necessitated because of the slump in international oil prices.

READ | Govt Hikes Excise Duty On Petrol And Diesel By Rs 3 Per Litre

READ | Congress Demands That Government Passes Benefits Of Cheap Crude Oil To People