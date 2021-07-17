Priyanka Gandhi Rebuts PM Modi's Praise For CM Yogi; Points To UP Block Poll Violence

Lashing out at PM Modi, Congress' UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, questioned what 'Vikaswaad' had occurred in Uttar Pradesh. Pointing out to violence during block polls, death of teachers during Panchayat polls, Vadra asked 'What have you done for women's safety?'. Vadra is currently on a 2-day visit to Lucknow to review preparations for the UP polls by Congress workers.

Priyanka Gandhi lashes out at Modi

Yesterday, PM Modi said there is 'Vikaswaad' in UP. What kind of Vikaswaad is this? You conducted panchayat polls during 2nd COVID wave and teachers died. Now during block polls, you incited violence: Congress General Secretary Incharge UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow (1/2) pic.twitter.com/YeCDxLM9ks — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 16, 2021

Vadra also staged sat on a silent protest before Hazratganj GPO Park Gandhi statue against the Yogi Adityanath government, honouring those who died due to COVID. She was joined by her party leaders including state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu. Congress is gearing to fight UP polls solo as both SP and BSP have ruled out an alliance with the grand old party.

PM Modi praises Yogi govt

On Thursday, while inaugurating the 'Rudraksh' Convention Centre at Varanasi, PM Modi described UP's COVID fight as 'remarkable' and specifically hailed Kashi while mentioning that city proved that it will not stop no matter what. Highlighting the Centre's free vaccine distribution, PM Modi hailed UP's medical infrastructure which he said had enhanced over four times under the Yogi regime with more medical colleges, oxygen plant centers, hospitals and several other projects which are currently under pipeline. Comparing the Yogi govt to previous SP and BSP govts, he praised the improved law & order in the state.

Recently, UP held block panchayat elections with nominations being filed on July 8 and elections and counting on July 10. Violent clashes were reported at 14 centres with three people were injured by a bullet when candidate Munni Devi arrived for filing nomination. Moreover, a Samajwadi Party candidate Ritu Singh was molested by a BJP leader while filing for nomination, by pulling at her sari and tearing her nomination papers. While SP condemned the violence, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed to suspend the entire police station - from the Commanding officer to the constables.

UP Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Samajwadi Party and BSP have decided to not ally and shut their doors to Congres, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.