Priyanka Gandhi Rushes To Sanjay Raut's Defence Post ED Grilling; 'Repression Won't Last'

After being questioned by the ED for over 10 hours on July 1, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut found an unexpected ally in Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Taking to Twitter, Vadra contended that the action against Raut was motivated by revenge and malice. Alleging that BJP is trying to suppress all opposition voices, she asserted that this "repression" will end soon. The Congress party was a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra which collapsed on June 30.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked, "Action inspired by the spirit of revenge and malice against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut by the BJP government is condemnable. BJP is adopting every trick to suppress the voices standing in opposition to its anti-democratic politics. But, lies and repression will not last long in democracy."

भाजपा सरकार द्वारा राज्यसभा सांसद श्री @rautsanjay61 जी के खिलाफ बदले व द्वेष की भावना से प्रेरित कार्रवाई निंदनीय है



भाजपा अपनी लोकतंत्र विरोधी राजनीति के विपक्ष में खड़ी आवाजों को दबाने के लिए हर हथकंडा अपना रही है। लेकिन, जनतंत्र में झूठ व दमन की लाठी ज्यादा दिन नहीं टिकेगी। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 2, 2022

Sanjay Raut was summoned by the ED in a money laundering case pertaining to an Rs.1034 crore land scam case. This is linked to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl. While businessman Pravin Raut was arrested in this case in February, the ED attached 8 land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar linked to Sanjay Raut on April 5. A day after his ED appearance, Raut told the media that he is ready to appear before the central once again if the need arises.

The Shiv Sena chief spokesperson affirmed, "As a responsible citizen and MP, it's my duty to appear if an investigative agency (ED) summons me. The problem is with timing- amid Maharashtra political crisis, but they had doubts. People were thinking that this summon was due to political pressure, but ED officers behaved correctly with me. I told them that I can come again if the need arises."

Sanjay Raut faces defamation case

Meanwhile, Raut has been asked to attend the Sewri metropolitan magistrate's court at 11 am on Monday in the defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Dr. Medha. Apart from holding her and NGO Yuvak Pratishthan responsible for an alleged toilet scam worth Rs.100 crore, Raut claimed that the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing is planning to order an investigation into the same. The professor of Organic Chemistry at Ruia College accused him of making baseless statements to malign her reputation.