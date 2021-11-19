Priyanka Gandhi Vardra has slammed the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking so long to repeal the three farm laws. She asserted that this move was made after the recent by-poll elections, which were hardly in the favour of the BJP. She tweeted in Hindi, “Martyrdom of more than 600 farmers. More than 350 days of struggle. @narendramodi ji your minister's son crushed the farmers to death, you didn't care. Your party leaders insulted the farmers and called them terrorists, traitors, goons, miscreants, you yourself called them agitators, lashed them with sticks, arrested them.”

She continued, “Now you start seeing the defeat in the elections, then suddenly you started to understand the truth of this country - that this country has been made by the farmers, this country belongs to the farmers, the farmer is the true caretaker of this country and no government can crush the interest of the farmers in this country. It's hard to believe your destiny and your changing attitude. The farmer will always be blessed. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Bharat.”

PM Modi announces withdrawal of the farm laws

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi announced the decision that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws during the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. He announced the decision after year-long protests by farmers at the Delhi borders and across the country. PM Modi was addressing the nation to celebrate Gurpurab and asked the protesting farmers to return back. He said that the centre failed to convince the farmers and said that a committee will be formed comprising of representatives from the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists to make the MSP more effective. PM Modi said, "The aim of three farm laws was to empower the farmers, especially the small farmers. They should get the appropriate price for their produce and more avenues to sell their produce. This was the demand of farmers, agricultural experts and agricultural economists since a long time. Even earlier, previous governments examined this issue. This time too, there was discussion in the Parliament and these laws were brought in. Crores of farmers across the country and many farm organizations welcomed and supported this. Today, I want to thank all of them."