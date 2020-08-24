Priyanka Vadra Slams Ghulam Nabi Azad Over Statements; Questions His Stand On Letter

As Congress finds itself in the midst of growing turmoil with party deeply divided on the leadership issue, Priyanka Gandhi has hit out at senior leaders and signatories calling them 'double-faced' as the fight between camps escalates. She was referring to the letter in which 23 Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking to revamp in the party.

Furthermore, it is also reported that during the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed Ghulam Nabi Azad, claiming that the latter had polar apart views as compared to the letter. She also took a swipe at the dissenters at the CWC meet.

Ghulam Nabi Azad offers to resign

Following Rahul Gandhi's statement, senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the signatories of the letter, even offered to resign if the former's statement turns out to be true, sources said. As per inputs, this could lead to a mass resignation within Congress ranks. Over 23 leaders have written two letters seeking new leadership within party ranks.

Republic TV sources said that the reason behind the rebellious attitude of the old leaders for Rahul Gandhi is that the Wayanad MP wants new CWC by dissolving the old one. He also wants to replace the old General Secretaries with the new ones, sources said. Sources also said that following Rahul Gandhi's allegations, four party leaders went offline.

Rahul questions timing of the letter

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi questioned the timing of the letter and asked why was the letter (over party leadership) sent at a time when Sonia Gandhi was admitted in the hospital. He said that the letter to Sonia Gandhi about party leadership was written at a time when the Congress government in Rajasthan was facing a crisis.

The Wayanad MP said that the right place to discuss what was written in the letter was CWC meeting and not the media, sources added. Sources said that at the beginning of the meeting, Sonia Gandhi asked the CWC to relieve her as interim party chief. However, ex-PM Manmohan Singh and AK Antony urged her to continue.

