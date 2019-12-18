Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Modi For CAA & NRC, Says 'Fail PM Wants To Divide Country'

Responding to PM Modi's challenge to the Opposition, Congress UP (East) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on Wednesday, stated that the 'fail PM wanted to divide India', while addressing a rally in Pakur, Jharkhand. Slamming the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) which left 19 lakh off the list, she said that the entire exercise was a failure. Talking about the amended Citizenship Act, she stated that the Prime Minister had answers to the protesting students and Assamese citizens.

Priyanka Gandhi: 'Fail PM wants to divide'

"They have given only empty promises and this 'fail Prime Minister' only wants to divide you. When the debate about the receding economy was underway, they (NDA) introduced new laws to divide you. In Assam, investing 1600 crores they implemented NRC. Then it was discovered lakhs of Indians were absent from the list, failing NRC in Assam," she said.

She added, "After that they introduced the CAA - law of Citizenship. When people to the streets of Assam in protest, they were shot at. Assam is burning, Delhi's protesting students have been lathi-charged, misbehaved with the female students. Over the entire nation, the students have taken to the streets, but the fail PM has no answers."

PM dares opposition

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi dared the opposition parties of the country to 'grant citizenship to all Pakistanis'. He further slammed the Congress party for peddling lies about the act. Previously, he had slammed the Congress for instilling violence in North-East. He said, "Today, I openly challenge the Congress and their allies to declare openly if they have the courage, are they ready to give Indian citizenship to every citizen of Pakistan?"

Jharkhand is currently polling for its 81- member Assembly seats, where the incumbent BJP is facing a tough fight from JMM, AISU, Congress and other independent parties. The last phase for 16 seats will be held on December 20. Votes will be counted on December 23.

Anti-CAA protests

Currently, violent protests are rampant across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with university students being lathi-charged by the Delhi police after buses were burnt on Sunday. Protests have spread to more places like Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna in solidarity with the students of the Jamia Millia University. The university has condemned the attack and declared holidays after over 50 students were detained by police during the protests on Saturday.

The Supreme Court too has directed the students to approach the High Courts to demand a judicial probe into Delhi Police action in Jamia University. It also refused to stay the Act and scheduled a hearing on January 22. The SC heard 60 petitions filed by 59 parties challenging or in some way relating to the newly passed Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Assam Government has revoked the curfew across the state and restored broadband internet on Tuesday. Mobile internet is still down across the state. The protest is against the Citizenship Amendment Bill amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

