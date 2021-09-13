Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Over Kolkata Flyover Ad, Says UP Citizens Set For Change

Slamming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the image of a Kolkata flyover in the state government's advertisement, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said people have seen through their "false claims" and are going to change the Chief Minister and the Government. In a full-page newspaper advertisement, Kolkata's flyover was used to showcase the achievements of CM Yogi Adityanath.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Yogi Adityanath

"First they were caught giving false advertisements on employment. Now their advertisement with false images of flyovers and factories have been exposed," Priyanka Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

In another post on Twitter, the Congress leader alleged the Uttar Pradesh Government of 'neither understanding public issues nor is there any concern with them'.

इनका काम ही है झूठे विज्ञापन देना। फर्जी लेखपाल बनाकर उप्र के युवाओं को रोजगार देने का झूठ बोला और अब फ्लाईओवर व फैक्ट्रियों की फर्जी तस्वीरें लगाकर विकास के झूठे दावे कर रहे हैं।



न जनता के मुद्दों की समझ है और न ही उनसे कोई सरोकार है, बस झूठे विज्ञापन और हवाई दावों की सरकार है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 12, 2021

Kolkata bridge in Lukhnow row

The Uttar Pradesh Government was targeted after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday ridiculed it for using a purported image of a Kolkata flyover in a full-page newspaper advertisement showcasing the achievements of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Taking a dig at the UP government, the TMC sarcastically complimented CM Yogi for "acknowledging the great work" done by his Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee. The advertisement titled 'Transforming UP under Yogi Adityanath' displayed an image of a flyover painted in blue-and-white colours synonymous with the TMC government along with high-rises and industries juxtaposed below a large photograph of the UP chief minister.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to lead UP elections

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will be fought under the leadership of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Union Minister and senior party leader Salman Khurshid stated on Sunday. As Priyanka Gandhi toured Rae Bareli in hopes of turning the tide for the Congress in the upcoming state polls, Salman Khurshid revealed that the grand-old party will not form an alliance with any party for the elections. Priyanka Gandhi will take a lead for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, but the face for the CM candidate is not clear as of now, he said.

Khurshid also revealed that the manifesto of the Congress party would include the voices of the common people and the problems being faced by the locals. While interacting with leaders and people of the state amid Priyanka Gandhi's poll bugle in the party's age-old bastion, Khurshid, accompanied by Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrine among others asserted, "the party members have been visiting assemblies and trying to contact people and know problems being faced by the locals," he said.