Priyanka Gandhi To Address Public Rally In Hyderabad On May 8

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing a Telangana Congress programme on May 8 here.

Press Trust Of India

According to a press release issued by Telangana Congress working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Vadra will be arriving in the city directly from poll-bound Karnataka after participating in the party's election rally there.

She will address a rally as part of the party's protest over "unemployment" in the state, Goud said.

The Congress leader will reach the city at 4.30 pm on May 8. She will pay homage to the statue of Srikanth Charry, a youth who died by suicide in 2009 during the separate statehood movement.

Telangana is expected to go to polls later this year.

